Born in Marseille, France in June 1962, Frank Legre immediately joined the aviation sector after graduating with a major in international management.

he joined Air France in 1987 and is today senior vice president for Africa, on the 26th of March Air France announced the return of direct flights to JKIA after 18 years hiatus.

Legre speaks to Brenda Kerubo on this week’s Captains Of Industry.