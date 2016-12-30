Education CS rattling nerves since joining cabinet

The education sector in Kenya has undoubtedly faced a myriad of challenges that saw president Uhuru Kenyatta reshuffle his cabinet to try and restore sanity.

The entry of cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i known for his hands on and no nonsense approach brought new life into the sector that had been paralysed by frequent teacher’s strike and rampant cheating during national examinations.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights of the challenges and successes of the education sector in the year 2016.