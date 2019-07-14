Betting directors under scrutiny

The government is mulling deporting some of the directors of the betting firms. Sources at the Ministry of Interior confided to People Daily that the government is profiling some of the foreigners involved in betting before taking action.

“Some of them came into the country as tourists, while others came with visas not related to doing business, but they have changed and are now engaged in betting,” said a source at the ministry.

The revelation comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed not to backtrack on the reforms his government is undertaking in the gambling industry.

Uhuru on Saturday noted that the taxes betting firms are required to pay are for development and the betterment of the country’s economy.

The Head of State said he would not rescind the government’s decision to shut down the paybills and short codes for 27 of these firms until their licences are renewed.

He further noted that court processes are being used to frustrate the taxman and other regulatory agencies.

“The firms should stop threats that they will move to court. The government must get its share to fund activities that are beneficial to this country,” he said. And yesterday, one of the biggest betting firms, SportPesa put up an advertisement indicating that it was negotiating with the Kenya Revenue Authority to sort out the issue.

SportPesa chief executive Ronald Karauri (pictured) said they have embarked on talks with stakeholders with the aim of developing a mutually beneficial solution that would complement the government’s development agenda.