Kamba leaders endorse Kalonzo Musyoka for 2022 presidential race

K24 Tv 19 hours ago
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been endorsed by  leaders from his Ukambani community for the presidency in 2022 in the clearest signal of the disintegration of the opposition National Super Alliance -NASA.
In a meeting attended by a wide range of leaders from Ukambani at Koma ranch in Machakos, Kalonzo was charged with the mandate of reaching out to other regions to bolster his presidential bid.
The Wiper party will be rebranded into the One Kenya Movement.

