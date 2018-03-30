English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSTop StoriesVideos

Christians mark the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ

K24 Tv 2 days ago
Christian faithful across the world Friday thronged various worship sanctuaries to mark Good Friday, in memory the time when jesus christ  the pillar of the christian faith was crucified and died on the cross.

In Kenya the heads of the Catholic and Anglican churches led their faithful in saying mass at the Holy Family Minor Basilica and the All Saints Cathedral before observing the way of the cross in a ceremony that was replicated across various churches countrywide.

At the Vatican, the head of the catholic denomination, Pope Francis observed the day with a symbolic ceremony of washing the feet of faithful, to signify the humility of jesus.

