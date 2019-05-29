Zoo, Posta and Chemelil pray for favourable results to escape playoff

James Magayi and Charles Thuku @PeopleSports11

The 2018/19 SportPesa Premier League is headed for a riveting finale this afternoon as three clubs fight to escape relegation/promotion play-off on the last day of top-flight calendar.

One of Chemelil Sugar, Zoo FC and Posta Rangers will have to close late for the season should they finish 15th to face the third-paced team from National Super League in a two-leg play-off.

A tightly-contested race for the golden boot is also headed to a photo finish as leading scorers Allan Wanga of Western Stima, Enosh Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars and Umaru Kasumba of Sofapaka go into the final game of the season within one goal of each other.

Erroneously awarded

Wanga holds a dubious advantage of 18 goals with the chasing duo one behind. AFC Leopards goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade’s own goal was erroneously awarded to Wanga and league managers KPL are adamant they will not rectify it as the referee’s report indicates the Homeboyz striker is the scorer. Wanga and Kasumba will be wary at opposite ends as Sofapaka host Homeboyz in Mombasa.

Ochieng, meanwhile, faces an already relegated Mount Kenya United at Nakuru’s Afraha and could romp past Wanga with multiple goals as the league strugglers have conceded more than five on four occasions this season.

In the relegation scrape, former Chemelil Sugar coach Patrick Odhiambo leads Sony Sugar back to his former stomping ground, seeking to consolidate fourth place while Chemelil are fighting for a lifeline.

Chemelil must win and hope both Posta Rangers and Zoo drop points to evade the play-off.

Zoo are hosting KCB in Mumias where victory will save them the agony of a play-off while Rangers face inconsistent Tusker at Ruaraka.

Meanwhile, Bandari Technical Director Twahir Muhiddin says despite the dockers’ failure to clinch the title, the team has exceeded expectations.

“Last year, Gor won the league by almost a 20 points advantage and the fact that the second team in this case Bandari has reduced it to six speaks volume,’’ said Muhiddin.

Bandari, however, have the consolation of SportPesa Shield where they will face Kariobangi Sharks in the final on June 1, the winner getting a chance to represent Kenya in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

“It is possible to beat Sharks and revisit the CAF Cup. It all boils down to good organisation by the technical bench,’’added Muhuddin.