Women’s Premier League resumes after long break

Kisumu All Starlets head coach Juma Said will lead his charges in a must-win match on Saturday against Women Premier League (WPL) second-placed side Trans-Nzoia Falcons as the league resumes after a five-week break.

Kisumu, fifth on the log, played for nine wins, one draw and three losses in the first leg. They also suffered a blow as their match against Kayole Starlets was ruled a forfeiture by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) thus losing three crucial points.

At 28 points, coach Said believes the league title is still within reach if they can pick maximum points against leaders Vihiga Queens, Trans Nzoia and Gaspo who hold the top three positions going in to the second leg.

“The match against Trans Nzoia is a must win for us if we are to keep the hopes of clinching our maiden title alive. We have had numerous challenges especially financially and getting all the players to train together has been difficult. We have, however, done our best in preparations and hope for the best away in Kitale,” said the tactician.

Juma will be on a revenge mission, having lost to Trans Nzoia at home in the first leg.

He heads to Kitale with a 50/50 chance of picking maximum points as last season he picked a win away against the then debutants but lost at home. “We had a different game plan in our win against Trans Nzoia last season and that is what I am looking to work with this time,” he added.

The coach will be buoyed by the availability of one of WPL’s best scorer, Mercy Airo who is second on the top scorers chat. Mercy Momanyi and Triza Manyala have also been cleared to feature for the side in the second leg and will add to Said’s depth in midfield and defense.

Meanwhile, Nairobi’s Makolanders, 12th on the log, will be looking to get back their lost glory in the second leg which they kick off with a clash away to fourth placed Thika Queens. – LYNETTE MATHEKA