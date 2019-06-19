Will Migne’s preference of a defensive style push Harambee Stars?

Joel Omotto @OmottoJoel

They say strikers win you matches while defenders win you titles and for Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne, the latter seems to be true. Since his arrival in May 2018, the Frenchman has been all about defensive solidity while opting to catch opponents on the break.

In his one year in charge, Harambee Stars have played seven matches and conceded just two goals while scoring six and this it appears is the formula he will be banking on in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Migne began his stint with a 1-0 loss to eSwatini (Swaziland) before beating Equatorial Guinea 1-0, both friendly matches. He embarked on a memorable Afcon qualifying campaign that saw them beat Ghana 1-0 in Nairobi followed by a barren draw in Ethiopia and a 3-0 victory over the East African rivals in Nairobi.

That was enough to end their 15-year wait for a return to Afcon and even though they lost 1-0 away to Ghana in the final qualifying match, they had the joint best defence in Group F, having conceded just once.

Heading to Egypt, Migne is sticking to the tried and tested and Kenyans had a sneak peak into how he might set up when they ground out another clean sheet against Madagascar in last Friday’s 1-0 win in a friendly match.

Against Madagascar, Migne started with Nkana FC’s Musa Mohammed and Brain Mandela of Maritzburg United in central defence with Gor Mahia’s Philemon Otieno at right-back and Abud Omar of Sepsi Sfântu at left-back. In front of them, defensive midfielders in captain Victor Wanyama of Tottenham and Sofapaka’s Dennis Odhiambo were preferred with Erick Johanna allowed to roam free just ahead of them.

It is a system aimed at suffocating the air out of opponents and ensuring they have little room to maneuver past Stars and Migne believes this will be key if they have to succeed at Afcon.

“We need to be a compact team, stay strong defensively and not concede so that confidence is in the team to build on it. But we have to be humble because without humility, the opponent can kill you,” said Migne after Friday’s match.

While the personalities might change in Egypt, it looks like the system will be the same. Migne’s critics say playing defensively could be catastrophic if they concede first and there is need to open up in search of goals but the coach remains confident.

However, while staying tight at the back will be crucial, Kenya will also have to find a balance between defence and attack because ultimately, goals will decide who wins.