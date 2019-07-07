Walcott eyes proper pre-season ahead on new campaign

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Everton star Theo Walcott had no idea who Kariobangi Sharks were until yesterday when the two sides clashed in a friendly match at Kasarani Stadium.

Having featured in the first half of the match Sharks won 4-3 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, the 30-year-old says the match is just what the doctor ordered for him as it kick starts his season, having missed the previous pre-season which proved costly.

“As someone who was ruled out of the 2018/19 pre-season through injury, this match is special. I want to be sharp for the new season,” said Walcott, who burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old at Arsenal.

He added: “I don’t think I played 90 minutes in a game in the 2019 season. My goals were too few and I believe staying fit will be key.”

Walcott, who scored five goals in the EPL last season, believes the squad is capable of breaking into the top six and ultimately challenging for a Champions League place.“Last season, there was a lot of rebuilding with a new coach and a number of players joining. Depending on the pre-season we will have, I know, it will be good,” said the winger, who was encouraged to join Everton by former England captain Wayne Rooney.

Walcott also enjoyed his Kenyan visit, having been in the country for the first time. “The kind of reception I received at the airport, on the way to the hotel and to the stadium is astounding. I definitely want to come back again,” said the player, whose 12-season spell at Arsenal yielded 65 goals and two FA Cups.