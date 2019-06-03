Volleyball side troops to Kasarani for Morocco games’ qualification berth bearing front-runner tag

Lynette Matheka

National men’s volleyball team begin their search for a ticket to the All Africa Games against Uganda in the Africa Zone Five championship that spikes off today at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Under coach Moses Epoloto and Paul Muthinja, the side will face three teams in a round-robin play format with the top-placed side booking a ticket to the All African Games in Morocco later in August.

Rwanda and Egypt are the two sides eyeing the single slot following the withdrawal of Tanzania. South Sudan, Ethiopia and Sudan did not register for the zonal showpiece.

“Facing Uganda as our first opponent will be very interesting. They have improved immensely and the last time we played them at the World Championship qualifiers in 2017, they won 3-2. The players know what is at stake and we are leaving nothing to chance. We are going hard against all the three teams,” said coach Epoloto.

Next on Kenya’s plate will be Rwanda tomorrow. The Central African nation denied the Kenya a chance to feature in the 2015 All Africa Games edition in Congo. However, in the 2017 continental championships, Kenya picked a 3-1 win against Rwanda.

Kenya’s toughest challenge will probably come on the final day of the competition, Wednesday, when they face Egypt in the last qualifier match. The Egyptians have remained a thorn in Kenya’s flesh for many years.

“The Egyptians are known to be strong and at first, there were jitters in camp about facing them. However, we have worked on that and we are going to approach them just like we would any other team. Most of these players have played Egypt sides in club championships and facing the national team will be no different,” added the tactician.

Kenya are captained by Kenya Prisons’ left attacker Jairus Kipkosgei and has seen the inclusion of two debutants in Equity Bank’s right attacker Kevin Omuse and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) middle blocker Sammy Ngeny. The two were not part of the national team that played in World Championship qualifiers in Egypt in 2017.

Mike Chemos is the most experienced player in the 14-man squad, having featured in the 2011 All Africa Games where Kenya bagged bronze in Maputo, Mozambique.