Upper Hill, Dagoretti in Nairobi Copa Coca-Cola

Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Nairobi region Copa Coca-Cola Under 16 boys’ football finals, set for Saturday at Lenana School, will see holders Upper Hill renew their rivalry with Dagoretti High in what is expected to be an explosive match.

The two sides won their respective semi-final matches with the defending champions beating Langata 2-0 to book the finals slot while Dagoretti saw off Waylight 3-0 to set up the repeat of last year’s regional finals.

The Joseph Makokha-coached Dagoretti will go into the match buoyed by the positive result they picked against Gilbert Walusimbi’s Upper Hill in their 1-0 win in the exhibition match played during the Copa Coca-Cola tournament launch.

“Last year we had not had much time to prepare the team as I had just joined the school but this year we are better prepared. We go into the match having already picked a win against our rivals and that gives my players the confidence to face Upper Hill,” said Makokha.

In the girls’ category a new champion will be named as holders Olympic High missed the chance to represent the region at the national games slated for Kisumu next month after falling to Pangani Girls 4-3.

The Nairobi girls’ football power house Olympic trailed from the onset but their efforts for a comeback proved futile against a well prepared Pangani who left nothing to chance to hold the lead for the win.

Pangani set a date with Dagoretti Mixed who cruised to the finals courtesy of a brace from phenomenal Mary Atieno in the 28th and 66th minutes and a piece from Joy Kanja in the 46th minute for a 3-0 victory against Highridge.

In football U19 boys’ category, pre-match favourites Upper Hill lost 1-0 to Jamhuri High with a Victor Otieno goal in the 90th minute for the latter to book a finals slot where they face holders Dagoretti who beat Kamukunji 3-0. In the girls’ category, holder Olympic play Dagoretti mixed.

Meanwhile, Langata High are set to defend their boys volleyball title when they take on fast-rising Ruthimitu for a chance to make a return to the nationals stage.

Langata won 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23) against former champions Hospital Hill while Ruthimitu cruised past Uhuru in a clean sweep of 3-0(25-17,25-15,25-20).

The girls’ finals will see holders Soweto, who beat State House Girls 3-0 (25-4, 25-6, 25-11) take on Brownhill who also picked a 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-14) win against Pangani.