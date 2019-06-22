Unfancied Kamais stuns field

Irene Kimais beat a strong field included 2015 All African Games 10,000m champion Alice Aprot for the shock result of the penultimate day of the 2019 All African Games trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Friday.

It was hugely expected to be a race between Aprot and Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist Stacy Ndiwa of National Police Service.

Ndiwa who had won the women’s 10,000m title and 5,000m bronze medal during the 2015 Africa Games held in Brazzaville, Congo did not live up to expectations in the final.

Kimais who looked sharp for the better part of the race clocked 32:23.11 in a race Aprot, the clear favourite finished a distant eighth in a time of 32:45.35.

Monicah Chirchir (32:28.32), Carolyne Nyaga (32:30.63) and Berin Nengambi (32:37.33) settled for second, third and fourth respectively.

“In a race I was not given a chance given the huge number of elite runners participating, I am humbled with the outcome. Finishing first is amazing for me,” said Kimais ahead of the continental games in Rabat, Morocco.

The 22-year-old from Kapsabet says it was a good way to mark her senior appearance debut on the track where her confidence played a key part. “I know there were champions at the start of race, I am thankful God guided me all through,” she said.

The Kenya Prisons officer Aprot, who is yet to fully recover from a nagging groin injury, has warned that nothing will derail her quest for a place in Team Kenya’s 10,000m squad.

“I am not surprised with the results. I knew my injury might play a big role today. I tried to stay with the leading pack but I couldn’t towards the closing stages of the race,” said the 26-year-old.

In the women’s 100m final All Africa Games medallist Eunice Kadogo lived up to the billing winning the finals on Friday.

Kadogo clocked 11.98 ahead of Freshia Mwangi (12.27) while Joan Cherono came home third timed 12.38. After the triumph Kadogo says she intends to move a step from her silver medal from the previous edition.

“I know I can still do better with my time, but honestly I want to go for gold in Morocco,” said Kadogo who lost to medallist Marie-Josée Ta Lou from Cote dÍvore.

The women’s 5,000m will have the country’s favourite and world champion Hellen Obiri, in a star-studded field.

Obiri is using the African Games as a build-up as she seeks to defend her crown at the World Championship in Doha in September.

She will be up against Margaret Chelimo, Lilian Kasait, Beatrice Chebet, Pascaline Jepkorir, Gloria Kite and former World cross-country champion Agnes Tirop among others in the 12-lap race.