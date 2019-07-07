Uhuru, Ruto lead in tributes for fallen football icon Joe Kadenge

Today’s passing on of football icon Joseph Kadenge precipitated an outpouring of emotions as Kenyans from all walks of life came alive to the fact of his demise.

Years of poor health took toll on the ageing frame of the football legend who was known for his football prowess on the football pitch and determination to soldier on to gainful payment as a team manager and later, a cab driver.

As a sports icon, Kadenge who died at 84 years will be remembered for his football prowess on the pitch taking on defenders from opposing sides with gusto a determination that quickly earning a name and place in the country’s sporting history.

The defences mounted by teams from East Africa during the Gossage Cup mattered little for the man whose feet mesmerised the football legions who filled the Nairobi City Stadium (then Donholm Road Stadium) to the rafters.

The all-pervasive imagery of the modern age footballer and challenges of their abilities of playing to the national stage in ways the masters of the past did not have to deal with.

President Uhuru Kenyatta led in a flurry of tributes as leaders from all walks of life offered their homage to a footballing figure that transcended the Kenyan kaleidoscopic tapestry like a colossus, President Uhuru in his message said: “It is with profound sadness that I have learnt of the demise of Mzee Joe Kadenge. His death is a loss to the sporting fraternity and our nation. Joe exemplified talent, dedication and patriotism. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this time.”

“Condolences to the family and friends of football legend Joe Kadenge. At his prime, Kadenge was unplayable; he terrorised defenders with dribbles, nutmegs and was a joy to watch. He raised a family of great footballers: Francis, Evans, Rogers and Oscar, who excelled in the sport.

“Kadenge was a wonderful man, on and off the pitch; approachable, gentlemanly, courteous and a role model. May his soul rest in peace,” said Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila Odinga, a personal friend of the fallen icon over the years, in his message said: “We have today lost one of the greatest talents to ever grace a football pitch in our national uniform. Joe Kadenge was a true ambassador for the country and Kenyan soccer. May he rest in eternal bliss.

“May his spirit inspire more young people to pursue the game.” At the Kasarani Stadium, thousands of fans attending a historic match pitting local side Kariobangi Sharks and English Premier League side Everton observed a minute’s silence for the fallen football legend who by all standards should have attended the match – as the second guest of honour.

Giant telco Safaricom said in their statement: “We are saddened to learn of the passing on of Football legend Joe Kadenge, who was a mentor to many young aspiring footballers. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family.” Kadenges’s sibling Ester Kavaya and John Anzrah, who represented Kenya in the athletics sprint teams, expressed their shock as they spoke from the Lee Funeral Home where they had accompanied the body yesterday morning.

“I cannot say much. Mzee has left us. We are all shocked and it is a real tragedy for us. We shall issue a statement once we have settled for the time being, we are coming to terms with the death,” said Anzrah.

Other messages came from Kakamega County governor Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya, former KFF chairman Peter Kenneth, FKF president Sam Nyamweya, AFC Leopards Coast branch chairman Maurice Amahwa, former players Tony Lidonde, Josephat Murila, Joe ‘JJ’ Masiga, former harambee Stars coach Mohammed Kheri among others. – Derek Otieno