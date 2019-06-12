Tradewinds clinch Left Foot Division Three title after unlikely walkover

Tradewinds Aviation Services clinched the Division Three league of Left Foot Sports without kicking a ball over the weekend.

Tradewinds were awarded an unlikely walkover after One Africa Logistics failed to show up to win Season 14 of 2019, while Samba settled for the second position despite losing 2-0 to Cube Movers. Samba will, however, be promoted to Division Two in the 2020 season.In Division Three matches, DGM Matrix won 2-0 against Red Catalans while DTB hammered Vitambii Viishe 5-1.

Saad Advocates maintained their good run in Division One after they beat Amiran Lions 3-0, GreenZone Property beat Consolidated Bank 2-0, West Ham United floored Rapid Rebels 4-1, Madaraka United lost 1-2 to Dayliff FC while Cosmos won 3-0 against Strath FC.

In Division Two, Kingsway Tyres drew 2-2 with Liaison Group, Ping Limited won 2-0 against Disciples FC, All Saints Cathedral beat Toyota Kenya 2-1, Safaricom Limited lost 1-0 yo Astral Aviation while Advert Eyez beat Hurlingham FC 2-1.

Commercial Bank of Africa were huge winners in Division Five after hammering Extreme Clean Limited 5-1, General Electric also won 4-1 against Villareal FC 4-1, Royal Media Group won 2-0 against Insia Imports and Apec Consortium drew 1-1 with SCLPS Thunderbolt.

In the Mombasa league, Bamburi Cement won 3-0 against Cube Movers, NIC Bank lost 2-0 to Sea Bulk Limited, Tradewinds Aviation Services won 3-0 against Aga Khan, CBA won 2-1 against Total Kenya and Maersk Group recovered to beat Vivo Energy 2-1.

In the Mombasa social league, Kuzemoto won 2-0 against Fayaz FC, Makupa Rangers lost 2-1 to Mombasa Hamlets while Island Sharks drew 1-1 with Grain Bulk Limited.

Last weekend, Cube Movers scored a goal in each half to sink Diamond Trust Bank 2-0 in a Division 3 match of the Left Foot league.