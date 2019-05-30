Swimming normalisation body warns on illegal events by warring factions.

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

The chairman of the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) stakeholders management committee Reginald Okumu yesterday hit out at two rival organisations he claims have been illegally organising swimming events and invoking the names of FINA and KSF.

In a circular to stakeholders dated May 29, Okumu has warned swimmers against associating with the two organisations.

“This is to inform all swimming stakeholders and the general public that KSF which is the only FINA affiliate in Kenya has no arrangements whatsoever nor has it authorised PIPSA and/or Genesis Sports Limited to organise any swimming related events both in the past, present or future,” reads part of the statement.

Okumu further says, according to the Sports Act No. 25 of 2013, it is illegal for a group to operate as a sports organisation unless it is registered under the Act.

“Inform all swimming teams and officials not to take part in any unauthorised swimming-related event. In addition, and for avoidance of doubt, times recorded in swimming galas or certificates awarded in clinics/trainings organised by PIPSA and/or Genesis Sports Limited or any other unauthorised organisation/person will not be recognised.”

Meanwhile, some of the stakeholders are up in arms with the latest threats instead asking the Interim Management Committee (IMC) to be more concerned with pressing matters and not who swimmers choose to associate themselves with.