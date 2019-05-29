People DailySports

Sweet revenge for MAB in KDF championship

Lynette Matheka May 29, 2019
2,433 1 minute read
Justus Ojiwi (6) of Marsabit Brigade attempts to dribble past Dennis Wasilwa of Armoured Corps during their preliminary Chief of Defence Forces Basketball Championship match at Moi AirBase. Photo/RODGERS NDEGWA

Engineers Brigade lost to Moi Air Base (MAB) in a Pool B match of the ongoing Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Chairman’s basketball championship hosted at MAB by the Defence Forces Basketball Association.

The match, a repeat of last year’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) championship finals, was the highlight of the day as the hosts stunned the star-studded Thika-based engineers to a 52-43 loss.

It was sweet revenge for MAB who fell to engineers in the CDF finals. The eventual losers had a strong start winning the first quarter 14-6 courtesy of three tries from Collins Muliro a fourth from Eric Mutoro and two points from Hussein Yoyoh.  They won the second period 15-14 for a nine-point lead into the breather. 

Under tacticians John Okatch and Esther Butali, the hosts turned the tables on the Mutoro-captained Engineers in the second half playing for quarters of 19-7 and 13-7 for the win. 

Before the encounter, the two sides had won their earlier matches on the second day of the five-day competition. The Thika-based Engineers got the championship off to a winning start on Monday as they thrashed Nanyuki’s 4th Brigade 56-28.  Before falling to MAB, the Engineers had picked a 56-39 win against Nairobi Garrison.

On their part, MAB had opened the championship with a 49-43 win against Rangers Regiment following it up with a 43-22 thrashing of 4th Brigade. 

Meanwhile, defending champions Kahawa Garrison have blown hot and cold in the championship as they opened their title defence with a 51-36 loss to Laikipia Air Base (LAB) before picking a 39-28 win against 6th Brigade.  Lab won their second match 53-44 against Navy.

Show More

Related Articles

May 29, 2019
2,577

Senators call for regulations on mobile lending apps

May 29, 2019
2,451

Where mothers learn side by side with children

May 29, 2019
2,564

Inside Waititu’s long hours with EACC detectives

May 29, 2019
2,451

World Bank blow to clear hyacinth mess