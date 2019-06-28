Stars shift focus on Senegal after win over TZ

National football team Harambee Stars have shifted focus on their next Group C crucial match against the ‘Teranga Lions’ of Senegal on Monday at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo after pipping neighbours Tanzania 3-2 in a thriller on Thursday night.

Michael Olunga (pictured) scored twice as Kenya edged their neighbours to keep alive hopes of reaching the second round in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Japan-based forward equalised in the first half and scored the 80th-minute winner in a lively east African derby.

Johanna Omolo was the other scorer for Kenya, who trailed 2-1 at half-time.

Saimon Msuva and Mbwana Samatta netted for Tanzania, who have never won a Cup of Nations match in two appearances spanning 39 years.

Earlier, Algeria defeated Senegal 1-0 in a foul-riddled first match of a Group C double-header at the 30 June Stadium and both countries are set to make the last 16.

“Our last group match against Senegal is going to be very tough, but at this level every match is like a final. The win against Tanzania was a morale booster, the players gave 110 percent and now our focus is on the next match,” said Olunga who was man of the match on Thursday.

Stars coach Sebastien Migne said: “ The team wrote history by winning a match which had stakes at this level, the team has never done so previously. I don’t know if the win against Tanzania is enough to see us progress in the competition, but at least we made Kenyans proud.” He added: “The players showed their quality and team spirit especially after receiving a message from President Uhuru Kenyatta who told us that he did not expect us to win the competition, but wanted us to give a good account of ourselves.”

Even if Kenya lose their final group match against Senegal, they will hope to squeeze into the knockout phase as one of the four best third-place teams.

After two rounds, former champions Algeria have six points, Senegal and Kenya three each and Tanzania are pointless.

Coaches Emmanuel Amunike of Tanzania and Sebastien Migne of Kenya reacted to two-goals losses in their opening group matches by making three changes each.

France-born Migne spoke before the match of the need “to start well” but Tanzania were the more committed side in the early exchanges and led after only six minutes.

Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi could only parry a stinging shot from Taifa Stars captain Samatta and Msuva tapped in the rebound.

The Harambee Stars were unlucky not to score midway through the half when headers by Francis Kahata and Olunga struck the woodwork within seconds of each other.

Msuva nearly scored a second goal when his free-kick from well outside the box was heading for the corner of the net until Matasi tipped the ball over.

An intense match produced two more goals inside a minute close to half-time with Kenya levelling and then falling behind again. -WEBSTER NYANDIKA