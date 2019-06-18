Sports

Stars’ Onyango forced to shave dyed beards after social media trolls

Barry Silah June 18, 2019
Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango forced to shave dyed beards.

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango has bowed to pressure and shaved his dyed beards less than six hours after he had visited a barbershop in Paris, France for a new look, after being trolled on Social Media over his looks.

The Africa Cup of Nations bound Gor Mahia centre back was the topic of discussion in post social media platforms locally, with fans questioning his age (26 years), going by his facial looks.

The team left Paris where they have been camping for almost three weeks, for Egypt ahead of their opening Afcon match on Sunday.

