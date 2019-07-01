Sports fraternity coming to terms with demise of big fan Collymore

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

The sports fraternity joined the rest of the country in mourning the demise of Safaricom boss Bob Collymore who lost his battle with leukemia yesterday.

Athletics, rugby, football and golf are some of the sports disciplines who enjoyed a massive windfall from Safaricom under Collymore and remain hugely indebted to him and the telco’s giant.

Sakata Ball and most-recently Chapa Dimba tournaments, initiatives aimed at giving young players from the grassroots a platform to showcase their talents have been a great success, all started under Collymore’s reign.

Safaricom would provide financial support for countrywide tournaments with graduates getting opportunities to be noticed by scouts as well as getting overseas tours to top clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona.

“He has left an indelible mark in sports and his exploits will live to be celebrated and cherished,” said former Football Kenya Federation boss Sam Nyamweya, under whose reign the Sakata Ball initiative was started.

His predecessor Nick Mwendwa, who is enjoying the fruits of Chapa Dimba, tweeted: “Till we meet again my friend. You were there for us when we needed you most for the game at the grassroots.”

Athletics is perhaps the biggest beneficiary of Safaricom’s generosity under Collymore. Athletics Kenya senior vice president Paul Mutwii said the federation still is coming to terms with the demise of the man who transformed the sport to a point of making Safaricom the biggest athletics sponsor in the country and only second to Nike globally.

Besides the regional athletics meets, Safaricom has also sponsored national trials, prepared world athletics, Olympics and Commonwealth-bound teams and also handsomely rewarded medallists after various global events.

The annual Lewa marathon, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last Saturday, has also been another success story with funds raised to protect the Lewa Conservancy every year.

“Though we have been with Safaricom for near 20 years, it was during Collymore’s time that the company became a huge partner of athletics. Through his leadership and cooperation, several stars have been born,” said Mutwii yesterday.

Remember the Safaricom Sevens? Yes, that too became a reality under Collymore. The departed boss was a huge fan of rugby and put his money where his mouth was by pouring millions into Kenya Rugby Union to sponsor the annual Safari Sevens as well as the National Sevens Circuit.

Golf too has felt Collymore’s impact as Safaricom has been and continues to be the official media partner of the prestigious annual Magical Kenya Open tournament. Indeed, sports will miss you, fare thee well, Bob.