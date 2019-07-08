South Sudan’s new head coach seeks to rebuild struggling national team

JUBA,

South Sudan’s newly appointed head coach Ashu Cyprian Besong vowed on Friday to rebuild the country’s national football team in a bid to improve the sport in the conflict-torn east African nation.

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) on Monday appointed the Cameroonian-German as head coach of the Bright Stars.

The former Cameroon U-20 head coach replaced caretaker coach Ramzi Sebit after agreeing to a three-year deal on Friday.

Besong told journalists following his presentation in Juba that his priority is to nurture young talent through rebuilding the national team from the grassroot.

“I have done a lot when it comes to professional elite youth development and I think I’m among the best, and I know what it takes to produce young players,” Besong said.

“If we educate the players and the coaches, the future will be bright,” he added.

South Sudan failed to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, losing all qualifier games in Group C.

Besong’s first test with the Bright Stars is to battle for a place in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) Ethiopia 2020 qualifier against Burundi later this month. (Xinhua)