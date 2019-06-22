Simbas, Cranes in Elgon Cup double-header

Kenya and Uganda Cranes renew their age-long rivalry on the sporting field in a double-header rugby afternoon at the Mamboleo showground Saturday with the return leg of the Elgon Cup.

Kenya Simbas and Lionesses bracing for impact against visiting Uganda national team sides.

The 32nd edition of the entertaining fixture will see both Kenyan teams seek to defend their respective titles, with Simbas chasing a fourth straight title while the Lionesses hope to maintain winning status after three seasons of inactivity.

Kenya Lionesses will grace the pitch against the Lady Cranes at 1.30 pm, a curtain raiser to the main event slated for 4pm.

Lionesses under Felix Oloo believe the Lady Cranes will attempt to play a disruptive contact game but has faith their mental strength and physical condition will outwit the visitors and maintain their winning ways over Uganda.

Lionesses will be defending the 2015 title they won off a 12-11 aggregate win.

“Uganda is a contact-play team and will try to disrupt our systems with that but my team is well prepared and we have a game plan that will make history. We also have heavy but quality forwards who will match them and our backs will finish our attacks,” said Oloo.

As the Lionesses take on the Lady Cranes, Simbas will be preparing for full impact at the warm-up area fielding a new-look Kenya 15s with nine Kenya U20 players getting their first senior caps in Kisumu City.

Simbas carry the favourites tag courtesy of a 72-38 aggregate wins in the 31st edition. The Cranes will however not be underestimated despite a hat trick advantage.

Simbas field a much younger and inexperienced side who have also held back from naming their main guns but with suitable replacements and with an unknown game plan as compared to the recent seasons.

Secondly the match will be staged on a relatively neutral ground both accessible to both Ugandan and Kenyan fans to leave the clash unpredictable.

Simbas under newly appointed coach Paul Odera look to building a new team for the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

Odera believes the youngsters are conditioned for the job and anticipates an entertaining thriller against Uganda in the first international fixture this season.

“It will be interesting to see how our discipline, conditioning and skills will fare against Uganda in the first leg and how we can build on our strengths in the return leg.

As defending champs they have a lot of hopes but we are not under pressure to deliver, the players want history to be on their side,” said Odera.