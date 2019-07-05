Sharks will put up fight, coach Muluya promises Everton

Nairobi, Friday: Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya warned Everton not to take his side lightly and guaranteed a spectacle of a game when the two sides go head to head on Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium.

Muluya, who guided Sharks to SportPesa Cup victory in January earning them the right to play Everton, was speaking Thursday in Kariobangi during a joint SportPesa, Everton Kits for Africa donation to 45 football teams from the area.

The campaign is an initiative by the leading global and technology and entertainment company together with their international football partners aimed at providing football kits to grassroots teams who can hardly afford the essentials.

Since the beginning of the 2018-19 season alone, the campaign has benefited from more than 43,000 donations by Everton, including many from supporters who have used collection points at Goodison Park and the Everton One and Everton Two stores. This particular donation was much more special as it was graced by Everton legends Leon Osman and Steven Pienaar, who arrived in the country a couple days ago for the monumental match, the first of its’ kind in Kenya.

The Sharks coach who hails from the neighboring Dandora Estate, has become a popular name amongst Kariobangi residents and took the opportunity to promise them a fight from his side when the game kicks off at 4pm on Sunday

“It makes me happy when I see such initiatives coming to the hood and this week it’s even more special because at the end of it all, we will all be a part of history. “We understand the magnitude of the game and we remain grateful for being given such an opportunity to go up against one of the best teams in the English Premier League,” Muluya stated.

“Sunday is a huge day not only for Sharks or all the fans from Kariobangi, but for the whole country. I urge all of you to show up in large numbers because we need your support for us to give it our all,” he said. – SPORTPESANEWS