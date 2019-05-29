Sensational Internet boy’s star continues to rise Masira to travel to Egypt for AFCON

By Amos Abuga

As Lawrence Masira, a class five pupils at Ngei Primary school in Nairobi prepares to travel to the 2019 African Cup of Nations slatted to run in Egypt from June 21 to July 19, his inspiration is to one day become a professional football star and be in a position give back to society.

The fourth born in a family of six despite his tender age knows too well what it means to lack basic needs; his story is an eye catching one.

His is a tale of a young Kenyan herds boys’s dream turned into a reality, here is why. Few months ago, Masira was identified by a Kenyan sports journalist Eric Njiru, who took a photo of the young boy in a makeshift polythene jersey inscribed with the name of Arsenal play-maker Ozil Mesut at the back. While he was herding cattle.

Njiru’s innocent social media post, unknown to either party could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the prodigy, as it got the attention of the unlikely response, Mesut Ozil.

The story goes; Mesut saw the tweet about the boy from Nairobi. His response was. “This is so touching! Thanks for the hint! Mesut really would like to give him something back!” the message read.

The Arsenal Star initially sent a parcel that had five official Arsenal jerseys, three pairs of boots, and two Özil hats for Masira.

More merchandise was soon to follow not only for Lawrence, but also his friends as well in the village of Nigerian

Masira’s inspiration story is one that touched Visa, 2019 African Cup of Nations sponsors, to start a two-week campaign aimed at selecting five children aged 6-10, both male and female from Kenya who will take part in the forthcoming African Championships as player escorts.

The initiative which will be concurrently be going on across African countries will see Kenyans nominate five children out of the 1100 children with amazing and inspirational stories to escort Harambee Stars to the competition slatted to run in the North Africa country.

“I want to become a professional footballer, and be able to give back to society, I know what it means being born poor, and having to fight for basic life necessities like food,” said Masira.

‘I want to be I position to help my mother and siblings, and the village at large, that is what will give inspiration,” added Masira born to a family of four brother and two sisters.

“We want to bring back to life our sponsorship together with football community, we are allowing kids to travel to Egypt to be players’ escorts and travel alongside talented players in the continent with their players being proud of the moment, and we as a brand we focus on nurturing talent,’ Visa Country Manager, Victor Ndlovu disclosed in Nairobi last week

Visa has a panel of five judges from Kenya who have inspiring stories to help in the selection process, this include former Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee, comedian Felix Oduor ( Jalang’o), gospel artist Kambua Manundu and business executive Kim Ndiragu.

The judges will pick the final five escorts from seven kids who will have been nominated by the public in the next two weeks.The five will join Lawrence Masira

The determination of his mother, Hellen a single mother is what motivates the youngster to keep working hard both in school and in field where he thrives playing as a forward.

“My mother and I will be boarding the plane for the first ever, that is a huge privilege given where I was born and raised up, I believe it is God who is rewarding her for the many sacrifices she had done for the family,” says the prodigy who is hoping Harambee Stars will perform well in the cup of Nations.

For Hellen, whose first born is a daughter aged 15 years’ and coincidentally the last born is daughter aged 6-years-old and in between there are four boys, God works in mysterious ways, and therefore she can only remain hopeful and patient with God’s work. She says the family fortune will surely take a different trajectory.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine this could happen to my family, majorly because of the poverty that is mostly associated with us. I am humbled with what God is doing to us, it is not only an inspiration to me, by all my children and the community we come from,”