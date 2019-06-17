Sang’s heroics carry the day for Butali in KHU draw

Amos Abuga

Butali Sugar coach Dennis Owoka was full of praise of his custodian Linus Sang whose heroics earned the champions a point in a one-all Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) league draw against Wazalendo at the City Park Stadium on Saturday evening.

Owoka termed the current season as the toughest in recent times adding that sometimes they have to rely on individual brilliance to get over the line.

“He kept us in the match with at least three courageous saves in the first half, on the day he was our man of the match by far,” said Owoka. “I am not surprised in the manner the games are coming along, most teams did reinforce during the off season no wonder the high level of competition,” he reflected.

Evergreen George Mutira netted in the first half for the champions before they were pegged back by Isaac Nandukule at the start of the second half of the match that was described as end-to-end thriller.

Unbeaten run

Butali are the only unbeaten side this season, they lead the log with 14 points, broken down into four wins and two draws.

Wazalendo, who lost their unbeaten run the previous weekend, going down to Western Jaguars 2-0, stayed third with an improved tally of 13 points. Jaguars with a better goal difference occupy second place with 13. “We came to the match as underdogs but we left the encounter the better side. Had it not been for the many wasted opportunities, we ought to have won that match,” said Wazalendo coach Fidelis Kimanzi.

“I am encouraged by the fitness levels that the boys continue to exhibit. As a team we take the positives from the match and hope for better in our coming fixtures,”

In other matches played over the weekend, Lakers and Amira Sailors played to a goalless draw in a women’s premier league match staged at Simba Club, Kisumu.

In another contest in Nairobi, Sliders claimed their first win of the season, after edging out Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 1-0.