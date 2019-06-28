Safari Rally drivers to undergo doping tests

In a first in Kenya’s sports history, the organising Committee of the WRC Candidate Event Safari Rally will carry out random doping tests for officials and drivers as per the Federation Du Internationale I’Automoble (FIA) doping rules.

For the drivers, the rules will be followed to the letter, says deputy Clerk of Course George Mwangi.

For officials this is not performance enhancing doping testing prevalent amongst notorious cheats in disciplines like athletics but doctors will be going for stuff that dull the nerves and brains like cannabis sativa and alcoholic beverages.

Mwangi says and like athletics, it will be in- and- out -of -competition. One will be picked from the crowd and chaperoned to doping centre where a doctor will first use alco-blow and if need demand more samples from officials.

The FIA is a member of World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) and competitors are no exception. The Chaperone will be required to keep person under observation (visual contact) at all times following Notification until the end of the sample collection session

According to the FIA anti-doping rules a driver caught doping will lose points and prizes at the competition in which you tested positive (both individual and possibly team results).

In addition the culprit will be slapped with a four years, or even lifetime suspension in some case from Motorsport activities including training and other participation.

“It is your personal duty to ensure that no Prohibited Substance enters your body. You are responsible for any Prohibited Substance detected in your doping control sample – regardless of whether or not you knowingly ingested, or otherwise used, this Prohibited Substance,” the manual says.

Intravenous infusions and injections are Prohibited Methods if they exceed 100ml per 12-hour period – unless legitimately received in the course of hospital treatments, surgical procedures or clinical diagnostic investigations.

Toyota WRC team will be sending engineering manager to recce in the Safari Rally.

Toyota Gazoo Racing now joins Ford and Hyundai World Rally Championship (WRC) teams to do recce in the 2019 WRC Candidate Event Safari Rally next week.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Engineering Manager Jussi Luopajarvi confirmed yesterday he will travel to Kenya with compatriot Rui Soares on Monday. Toyota are WRC manufacturers champions.

This is the first time since 2002 factory teams are returning to Kenya. Ford and Hyundai rallying teams will be sending observers and experts to watch the Safari Rally in Kenya between July 5 and 7.

These WRC teams are leaving nothing to chance and their reconnaissance is based on the high possibility of this year’s African Rally Championship (ARC) Safari Rally, being run as WRC Candidate Event, returns to the top-flight calendar in 2020.

Hyundai are sending to Kenya, Pablo Marcos who arrives on Wednesday and the current WRC champions Ford M-Sport will be flying in Krzysztof Stolarczyk. These two will be assessing the competition, the route and conditions in Kenya to give their teams a head start in preparation should the Safari become a WRC event next year.

Ford, now racing under M Sport Team won the 2018 WRC through Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia.

If they attend a WRC Safari next year, they will actually be returning as defending WRC Safari Rally Champions; picking up from where they left 17 years ago when the late Colin McRrae and Nicky Grist drove their Ford Focus to victory in 2002, Safari’s last year in the WRC.

Ford is also historic in the Safari. It is their works team entry of Finland’s Hannu Mikkola that became the first overseas winner of the Safari in 1972. Mikkola drove a Ford RS 1600 with Swede Gunnar Palm. LYNETTE MATHEKA