Rookie Ombok elected new boxing boss

Anthony Ombok Otieno ‘Jamal’ is the new Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) President.

Otieno, who is also the secretary of BAK Kisumu County was elected to the post after trouncing Siaya County treasurer Remjus Oketch 41-0.

Kameta who headed the BAK gave the exercise a wide berth and in the aftermath of longstanding boxing squabbles.

Friday, Kameta who stayed away from the polls took swipe at some of the contitutional aspects of the exercise.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the process labelling it null and void and has vowed to go to court. He alleges that the new office is an illegality.

“Apparently, it was in the order of the events that the constitutional will be changed after the elections. They were using a temporary constitution of a body called Boxing federation of Kenya.

“What happens is someone rushes to court. It was a bad moved overlooked by the Sports Registrar. It is bad for boxing. We are allowing people to interfere with boxing for unknown reasons,” Kameta told Wikendi Sport.

Jamal steps in to fill the void left behind by his predecessor. Following a landslide victory over his sole opponent.

David Munuhe of Kenya Police was elected the secretary seneral replacing Isaac Mbote of Nakuru. Munuhe beat Ratib Farjallah of Kisumu.

Mbote a veteran boxing administrator was elected the first vice chairman after beating James Keya from Trans Nzoia County.

Nairobi secretary Musa Benjamin is the new treasurer after beating Daniel Andafu of Vihiga County. Musa, also a former Kenya junior team coach will be deputised by Lydya Kinyua from Laikipia County.

Crispine Onyango, Mombasa secretary is the new assistant secretary after sailing in unopposed. John Waweru of Kenya Police replaces his uncle Patrick ‘Mont’ Waweru as the competitions secretary.

Joselyn Mare from Meru County will be the new assistant competition secretary replacing Patrick Maina of Kenya Prisons.

Committee Members are Gladys Musafi from Trans Nzoia, Steve Odour from Busia County and James Ochieng from Siaya County.

The elections were held in accordance with the Sports Act and the rules and regulations of the office of the Registrar of Sports.

A total of 15 counties participated upon meeting the minimum threshold of acquiring integrity documents. A minimum of eight counties were required for elections to proceed as earlier advised by Sports Registrar.

Notable absentees were Kenya Prisons, Kwale County, Kakamega County, Murang’a County and Nyeri County who are yet to comply with the Sports Act.

The 15 affiliate counties which participated included Kenya Defence Forces, Nairobi, Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Nakuru, Vihiga, Trans Nzoia, Laikipia, Mombasa, Kilifi, Police, Embu, Meru, Kiambu and Laikipia.