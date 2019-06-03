Registrar of Sports steps in to normalise boxing, cancels BAK elections

Amos Abuga

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike has written to the Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) officials asking them to postpone their delayed elections and put the house in order first.

BAK chairman John Kameta says that was the reason behind the latest postponement of the polls that have since been moved from May 28 to June 28. “It is my advice that a fresh notice of 28 days is issued to your members and my office as required under paragraph 20 (2) (d) of the Sports Registrar Rules and Regulations of September 2, 2016. I therefore propose that you reschedule the elections date from May 28, 2019 to June 28 2019 from 10:00am,” said teh Registrar in her letter dated May 27.

“Please note that this is enough time for those vying for various positions and interim officials who have submitted registration applications for the country associations to get all clearance certificates as stipulated under paragraphs 20 (2) (f) and 4 (3) (h) of the of the Sports Registrar Rules and Regulations respectively.

Ensure adherence

“Finally, it’s my request that as you prepare for the election, you ensure adherence to Article 81 of the Kenya Constitutions 2010 as required under Paragraph (d) of the second schedule and to the Sports Act and Paragraph 20 of the Sports Registrar’s Rules and Regulations,” the letter further said. According to Kameta who is serving as the BAK interim chair, there was need to comply with laid down rules and regulations for the betterment of the sport.

BAK’s state has been worrying with two warring factions led by Kameta on one side and another led by former secretary Mbote. The one-time close allies feuds have been threatening to tear the body down.