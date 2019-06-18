Platini arrested in France over ‘corrupt bid’ for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Michel Platini has been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged corruption in the Qatar World Cup bidding process, according to reports.

France legend Platini, 63, is said to be being held in custody at a police station in Nanterres, a suburb in the capital city Paris.

Media part reports that the former Uefa president, regarded as one of the greatest players in world football during the 1980s, was picked up as part of an ongoing inquiry into alleged rigging of the vote which saw Qatar earn the rights to stage the 2022 World Cup.

And in news that will rock football in France Claude Gueant – a close adviser to former French president Nicolas Sarkosy – has been questioned as a “free suspect”.

Platini won the Ballon d’Or three times during a brilliant career which saw him lead the Juventus side for five years between 1982-87.

Retirement

After his retirement he then became manager of the French national team after France failed to qualify for the 1990 World Cup, but left after a disappointing display at Euro 92.

That led to the former playmaker to move into football administration, and he played a key role in helping to organise the World Cup in France in 1998.

His success and reputation led to him gaining increasing influence in the corridors of power within the international game. Platini moved up the ranks at Uefa and in 2002 he took on a position within the Fifa executive committee.

The legendary figure continued to gain more supporters and in 2007 he became the most powerful man in European football when he was elected Uefa president.

Source: Mirror