’Now could be a good time to leave’, says Man United ace, putting Juve, Real on red alert

Tokyo, Sunday

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba suggested on Sunday that he could be open to a move away from the Premier League side, telling reporters in Tokyo that now ‘could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else’.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid to work with coach Zinedine Zidane, or with a return to his former club Juventus. Pogba’s time at Manchester United has coincided with some insipid performances on the pitch and organisational turmoil at the club.

“Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well,” Pogba, 26, told reporters in Tokyo.

He added: “For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.”

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well… I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else,” said Pogba.

Pogba, who moved to Old Trafford from Juventus for a then-world record transfer free of £89 million (Sh11 billion) in August 2016, has seen Jose Mourinho replaced as coach by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his time at the club.

The midfielder fell out with Mourinho at the beginning of last season but his form improved briefly under Solskjaer.

Although inconsistent, the World Cup winner has scored 24 goals in 92 appearances for United and was named in last season’s PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Media reports last week said Madrid boss Zidane has not given up on Pogba, even after splashing out £344 million (Sh44 billion) already this summer.

Pogba is also determined to make the move to the Bernabeu this summer despite United’s reluctance to sell, according to reports in Spain.

The 26-year-old’s current contract at Old Trafford runs until the summer of 2021.

Tuttosport’s front page on Sunday read: “Pogba-De Ligt Juve Blitz.”

The Serie A champions want to speed up negotiations with the United midfielder and also want to see if they should continue their pursuit Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to the Italian outlet. -DAILYMAIL