Nigeria legend Amokachi challenges Wanyama to lift Stars to continental fame

Super Eagles legend Daniel ‘The Bull’ Amokachi has challenged Victor Wanyama to inspire Harambee Stars at the 32nd edition of Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) kicking off in Egypt later this month.

Kenya has made only four prior appearances in the finals with devastatingly dismal returns of winning just one game and scoring a paltry four goals.

The Nigerian great thinks time is ripe for Kenya to match its lofty standing in the continent with better football performances in the African premiere football bonanza.

Amokachi made the call when he presided over the viewing of Saturday night’s UEFA Champions League final between Wanyama’s Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool as global card payment company Mastercard African ambassador.

The Kenyan skipper played no part as his side fell 2-0 to Liverpool but Amokachi believes the experience he has gained at the pinnacle of club football is sufficient to spur brave display from Sebastian Migne’s young squad.

“I watched Kenya beat Ghana in Nairobi during the qualifiers and they looked very solid, probably the best game they had in the qualifiers.

Tanzania favoured

But the players are still young and trying to cut it in growing leagues. With someone like Wanyama leading Kenya, he should inspire the young players and give them greater conviction in their abilities and talent,” the 1996 Olympics football gold medal winner with Nigeria’s national team said.

Amokachi, however, thinks neighbours Tanzania and not Kenya are the dark horses in Group C that also includes Algeria and Senegal.

He is rooting for his former team-mate in Super Eagles Emmanuel Amunike, who is the coach of Tanzania, to surprise the continent in Egypt.

“Egypt must be the favourites for me in the tournament. They are playing at home, have a fantastic squad full of experience and exuberance.

The traditional would-be challengers like Nigeria have young and not so experienced teams but the dark horse for me is Tanzania,” he said. “My boy Amunike is doing a fine job there. If you recall the last two qualifiers they played then you must give them a proper look. They will certainly upset someone,” Amokachi added.

Kenya starts her campaign against Algeria on June 23 before tackling Tanzania’s Taifa Stars four days later.

Their last group match against the Teranga Lions of Senegal is slated for July 2 in Cairo.