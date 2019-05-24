Namibia’s AFCON squad boosted by the inclusion of Germany, UK based players

WINDHOEK

Namibia’s senior men’s soccer team coach, Ricardo Mannetti Thursday announced the provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

In his announcement Mannetti, included England-based defender, Ryan Nyambe as well Germany-based Manfred Starke, who will make his return to the national team.

Namibia’s squad is expected to be bolstered further with 11 more players from the team that will participate in the Cosafa Cup which will kick off from May 25 to June 8 in South Africa.

The announced squad is as follows: Virgil Vries, Maximillian Mbaeva, Ryan Nyambe, Chris Katjiukua, Tiberius Lombard, Riaan Hanamub, Ananias Gebhardt, Benyamen Nenkavu, Danzil Haoseb, Manfred Starke, Willy Stephanus, Petrus Shitembi, Deon Hotto, Benson Shilongo, Iitamunua Keimuine, Peter Shalulile, Ronald Ketjijere (Captain).

For the continental showpiece, Namibia will be in Group D together with Morocco, South Africa and Cote d’Ivoire. (Xinhua)