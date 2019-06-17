Mogonga, Nyakach favourites as MMUST pummel Moi

Gibo Zachary and Frederick Likuyani

Mogonga PAG Boys and Nyakach Girls are favourites to retain their regional volleyball titles during the Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Sports Association (NRSSSA) Term Two Games that start in Kisumu on Wednesday.

Mogonga from Kisii County, start their title defence in Pool A alongside Ageng’a from Migori, Riomego SDA of Nyamira and Thurdibuoro from Kisumu County while Sengera also from Kisii County who have lost to Mogonga in three straight meetings in Kisii County and regional games respectively, seek to regain their lost glory and kick off their campaign headlining Group B which is also featuring Kisumu County champions St Joseph’s High School, Ambira Boys from Siaya County and Oriwo Boys from Homa Bay County.

MUST beat Moi

In the girls’ category, Nyakach look to defend their title from Pool A, facing new Kisii champions St Vincent Omwari, Sironga Girls from Nyamira and Lwak of Siaya County while former champions St Anne’s Sega from Siaya County, will fight to regain their title, starting their campaign in Pool B against Magare from Homa Bay, Mabera Girls from Kuria, Migori County as well as Koru Girls.

In Kakamega, hosts Masinde Muliro University opened their Kenya Universities Sports Association (KUSA) rugby sevens third leg with an emphatic 27-7 win over Moi University in an entertaining match staged at Masinde Muliro Grounds, Kakamega.

Buoyed by a partisan crowd MMUST, fresh from being crowned the second leg champions was that hosted in Mombasa, MMUST expressed their intention of seeking a win right from the onset after hooker Zedrick Ikhakoro touched down to give them a first, try converted by fly-half Allan Ndege two minutes into the game.

Winger Timothy Mmasi produced a powerful run on the left side outmuscling three players to give MMUST a second try which he converted to widen the margin with Brian Chemase handing Moi University an unconverted try, but it was winners who hit a stroke of a break to extend the lead to 15-5 at the break.

From the interval charged MMUST picked from where they left grabbing two more tries with one being successfully converted with winger Veron Kaburu who scored a brace taking advantage of poor defending by Moi University to put his team a better position of defending after they won 27-5 at full-time.

It was one of the toughest matches our opponents really gave us a hard time but we were brave enough to punish them from their small mistakes something has motivated us as we prepare for the next matches,’’ said Mmust coach Ochieng Ahaya.

Moi university captain Kepha Kipto attributed the defeat on taking longer to settle down and a couple of some silly mistakes that gave Mmust a very easy win but promised to bounce in their subsequent matches.

In other matches played Day Star university hammered Technical University of Kenya (TUK)36-5 while University of Eldoret(UOE) battled to 12-12 draw with Zetech university, over ten universities across the country are fighting for the KUSA rugby title.

It is certainly turning out to be a game of numbers even at the table end with Thika United and Kangemi Allstars almost assured of the chop only if Migori Youth and Green Commandos lose all remaining matches and the former pair win.