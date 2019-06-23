Mogonga, Nyakach emerge victorious in Kisumu

The curtain for the 2019 Nyanza Region Secondary School Sports Association (NRSSSA) Term Two Games came down at the weekend at Kisumu Boys with Mogonga PAG Boys (volleyball) and Nyakach Girls successfully defended their titles.

Sega who won the girls’ volleyball title four consecutive times made amends this year beating Nyakach Girls 3-1 to win their fifth title in six years.

In the playoffs, Koru beat Lwak 3-0 to finish third while in the boys’ category, Mogonga once again showed class to retain the boys’ volleyball title by beating St Joseph’s straight sets as former regional and national champions Sengera SDA Boys beat Ageng’a 3-1 to finish third.

In netball, Nyakach Girls were too good for Kobala Girls, beating them 40-19 to retain their title while in football, Agoro Sare emerged U16 boys winners after beating Maseno 1-0. Ugari won the girls U16 category after beating Kobala Girls 2-1.

In the U19 girls’ category, Nyakach Girls successfully defended their title with an emphatic 4-0 win over Gesero. Losing finalists Gesero (U19) and Kobala Girls (U16) have, however, both qualified to nationals by the virtue of Nyanza being the host region.

In the boys’ soccer U19 category, Barding reclaimed their title after beating Kisumu Day 2-0 in what was a repeat of 2015 final which the latter won.

Gesero had beaten Kisumu Day 5-3 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw in both regulation and extra time but Kisumu Day immediately launched an appeal against Gesero for fielding ineligible players and the jury found Gesero guilty hence, handing Kisumu Day a ticket to the finals.

In Malindi, holders Shimba Hills from Kwale County outclassed former champions Serani of Mombasa to retain the boys U19 football title for the second year running as Coast Secondary Schools Games.

Also to retain their girls’ U19 crown were East Africa champions Kwale Girls’ who squeezed a narrow 1-0 victory over rivals St John’s Kaloleni.

Serani clinched the boys U16 rights after a 4-3 win over Kwale High in extra time after a 3-3 draw at regulation time. The win was the first for a Mombasa County school in the U16 competition.

In girls’ U19, a third minute goal by Gladys Shikophe was all that Kwale Girls needed to retain the title

Waa Girls also retained the girls’ U16 football title after hitting Mnyenzeni 3-0 in an all-Kwale County final.

Shimoni from Kwale and Kilifi’s St John’s Kaloleni successfully defended the boys’ and girls’ volleyball titles.

In boys’ final, Shimoni dismissed hard fighting Vitengeni Baptist of Kilifi 3-1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22) to retain the title.

In girls’, St John’s Kaloleni floored Mombasa’s St Peters 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-20) to keep the trophy and qualify for the nationals in Kisumu.

Kaya Tiwi retained the title for the sixth year running after beating Mombasa’s St Charles Lwanga 57-10 in the final.

Rift Valley Regional Secondary Schools Term Two Ball Games get under way in Baringo County today.

Chief Executive Officer Rift Valley Regional Secondary Schools Sports Association Kirwa Koech plans for the games have been finalised.

Kirwa said licensed referees affiliated to relevant bodies will preside over the games. The 14 counties are, Baringo (host), Nakuru, Laikipia, Samburu, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Kajiado, West Pokot, Turkana and Elgeyo Marakwet.

All the counties will present teams in football U19 and U16, volleyball, netball, lawn tennis, table tennis and badminton. Gibo Zachary, Harrisson Kivisu and Philip Yegon