Migne confident in Matasi despite recent howlers

Madrid, Sunday

Sebastien Migne has maintained that goalkeeper Patrick Matasi will have the chance to rectify his mistakes at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The St George’s custodian was at fault on Saturday after he turned from hero to villain, having saved a penalty from Cedric Bakambu early in the game. Then his blunder gifted West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku an easy goal from a weak free kick.

Against Ghana’s Black Stars during the qualifiers, the former Tusker FC custodian was also at fault as he allowed another weak strike to slip past his hands, as Kenya went on to lose by a solitary goal to finish second in Group F.

Costly mistakes

Despite the costly mistakes, coach Migne has hinted that he will stick with his keeper for the Afcon tournament that kicks off on June 21 in Egypt.

“Sometimes you play as you train or as you are in your life, he (Matasi) was not really there against DRC,” Migne told reporters after the friendly.

“He (Matasi) had twisted his ankle during the warm-up and when you commit a mistake you can improve a lot, and I hope he will improve for the future and at Afcon of course,” he added.

On the friendly, Migne said he was impressed with his players despite the late goal that denied them a second straight win since they arrived in France for preparations. -GOAL