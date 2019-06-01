Manangoi, Obiri bite dust

World champions Helen Obiri and Elijah Manangoi were major casualties in Stockholm, Sweden when the IAAF Diamond League made its third stop on Thursday night.

Youngster Rhonex Kipruto then brought down the house with a world leading time and meeting record of 26:50.16 in a non-Diamond 10,000m men race.

In the women 5,000m, Former World Cross Country champion Agnes Tirop profited from an unfortunate tumble by Obiri in the dying stages of the race. Tirop capped her rising form on the track with sweet victory and a world leading time of 14:50.82 in women 5,000m.

Pacemakers Mary Kuria and Loice Chemnung were asked to lead the pack at a speed of 2 minutes and 54 seconds for the first 1,000m and 5:48 for 2,000m. They missed the asking time slightly, with Kuria cross the 1000m mark after 2:56.03 and again leading the pack over 2,000m in 5:57.36 before relinquishing the pace-setting duties to Chemung who clocked 9:1.25 as she led over 3,000m.

The pacemakers exit with seven women huddled together in a pack, each with a chance at glory. Obiri was boxed in the pack that also had Lilian Kasait, Fantu Worku of Ethiopia, Margaret Chelimo and Caroline Kipkirui.Tirop seized the moment at the pack head after Obiri take a hard tumble to register her first Diamond League victory with the fastest lap of the race.

“Of course, I now have the opportunity to compete for the Diamond. I’m going back to Kenya to compete for my next races but my major focus this year is the world championships. Today’s (Thursday night’s) race was strong and honestly I didn’t know I could win but I did enough for the victory,” Tirop said after the race

In the 1,500m men race, the hyped world record attempt fizzled out 400m into the race when pacemakers led the field seven seconds slower than asked. The biting cold froze world champion Manangoi leaving his long-time deputy Cheruiyot to register a ninth Diamond League victory of 3:35.79 with Djiboutian Souleiman Ayanleh coming second and Jakob Ingebrigtsen wrapping the podium.

Bethwel Birgen was fourth, Charles Simotwo sixth, George Manangoi eighth as the world champion settled for 10th. “I am happy with today (Thursday) because I won. In Doha I was second but today I am number one. I am already preparing for the world championships but we’ll see how it goes,” Cheruiyot quipped after the race

Nelly Jepkosgei was helpless in the final 30m of women 800m as Ethiopia’s Habitam Alemu overtook her into second place. American Ajee Wilson tasted sweet victory in the two-lap race with erstwhile tormentors Caster Semenya and Francine Niyonsaba out of the way. She took victory in 2:00.87 with Jepkosgei clocking 2:01. 98 for her third spot.