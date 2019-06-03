Managing side strain on abdominal muscles

A side strain is a condition that is commonly seen in cricket players and is characterised by a tear in one of the side abdominal muscles where it attaches to the lower ribs.

The chest comprises of 12 rib bones on each side of the body. Each rib attaches to the spine at the back of the body and then travels around to the front of the chest.

Numerous muscles of the abdomen, shoulder and back attach to one or more ribs. The muscle involved here primarily attaches above, to the ribs and below to the pelvis and also on the strong connective tissue of the lower back. It acts to side bend the spine and rotate the spine to the same side.

During contraction or stretch of this muscle, tension is placed through the muscle. When this tension is excessive due to too much repetition or high force, the involved muscle can tear. This is known as a side strain. Side strains typically involve tearing of the muscle at its insertion on the side of the body.

In addition to cricket players, side strains also sometimes occur in other sports, such as javelin throwers, rowers and hockey players.

A side strain can occur either suddenly (e.g. from a forceful bowl, particularly if not warmed up properly) or gradually over time from excessive or repetitive activity (e.g. overtraining). It typically occurs due to a sudden contraction of the muscle when it is in a position of stretch (such as during the fast bowling action).

In cricket fast bowlers, side strains tend to occur on the non-bowling arm side of the body. One typically experience a sudden, sharp pain or pulling sensation in the side of the chest (in the region of the lower ribs) or abdomen during the provocative activity.

Pain typically occurs suddenly (e.g. during a forceful bowl), but can also occur gradually over time (e.g. over the course of a match or training session).

In minor cases, the athlete may be able to continue the activity only to have an increase in symptoms upon cooling down. In more severe cases, the athlete may be unable to continue the activity and will often have to cease sports participation.

Athletes with this condition typically experience pain that increases with activities that place strain on the affected muscle.

These activities may include: bowling, throwing, heavy lifting, rowing, side sit ups, twisting, turning or side bending. It is also common for affected athletes to experience pain or stiffness after these activities with rest, especially upon waking in the morning (or at night). Patients with this condition may also experience swelling, muscle spasm, weakness and bruising in the side abdominal region.

