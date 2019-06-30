Magereza lift two titles as Mashirika Sports bonanza ends

Amos Abuga

Magereza won two titles as the annual Ushirika sports tournament came to a close at Stima Members Club, Nairobi at the weekend.

The event, which brought together hundreds of participants from different savings and credit cooperatives, saw the teams take part in different sports disciplines including volleyball, football, basketball, netball and golf.

In men’s volleyball category, Police met Magereza in the final, the law enforcers winning the first and second sets 25-21 and 25-17 before their opponents claimed the third 25-23, sending the match into the fourth set.

However, it is Police who had the last laugh, easily picking the final set 25-16 to lift the trophy after a 3-1 win. In the women’s category, Magereza saved face as they beat CIC in 3-0 (25-22, 25-19 and 25-23).

One-sided affair

In men’s football, a brace from Robert Mbugua saw Sheria sink UN 2-0 to lift the 2019 football title while in women’s netball, it was a tight battle between Ulinzi and Sauti Saccos with the two exchanging leads throughout the game before the soldiers carried the day following a 40-34 victory.

The men’s category was, however, a one-sided affair as Magereza thrashed Mathare North 45-21. Men’s golf saw handicap 10 Jimmy Kimondo finished at the top of the leaderboard with 37 points while the ladies title went to Eunice Kilonzo, a handicap 22 who managed 34 points.

However the overall title went to Sho Onyango, a handicap 9, who managed 41 points.

Meanwhile, Daniel Simiyu and Lydia Njeri won the men’s and women’s titles respectively of the inaugural Co-operative Alliance of Kenya (CAK) Ushirika 9km that started and ended at Uhuru Park, Nairobi yesterday.

Simiyu clocked 25:10.9 for victory in a race initially meant to be run over 10km. In second place was Edwin Kipkemoi (25:34.1) with Emmanuel Kipchirchir taking the final podium position in 35:36.1