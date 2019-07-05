Machine back to defend Embu 7s title

University of Nairobi (UoN) Mean Machine are back to defend the Embu Sevens title at the Njukiri Stadium over the weekend. Coach Ramsfield Matekwa remains upbeat his side will bag their third title at the end of the two-day event despite opposition from strong Kenya Cup teams.

Machine will start their campaign on Saturday against Masaku at 9am, play Muranga at 12.00 noon and close fixtures against rivals Strathmore Leos at 4.30pm.

Machine technical bench has lined up hard runners for the tourney, coach Ramsfield Matekwa upbeat the boys fitness and agility will put them ahead of the rest.

“We have three experienced players back on the team and we hope our good fitness levels will give us the edge to defend the title. Our target is to win all pool matches without conceding a try and rise to the occasion on day two, complete our objectives and achieve our target result,” said coach Matekwa who has been working alongside Kenya Sevens tactician Paul Murunga.

Half-backs Alfred Orege, Raymond Ekutu and Eric Muthama will be their back-line engine as Brian Marube, Trevor Asina and Richard Alai lead the forwards to defending a title they won in 2018 at the same venue off a 12-7 win over Kenya Harlequins.

Last edition’s win by the blue-stripped lads was a complement to their earlier 2014 win (19-15 win over Embu Dragons) on the tourney’s inauguration.

The 16-team event will be contested by the top three leagues, Kenya Cup, Championship and Nationwide teams, Kenya Cup teams highlighting the main division which features Nakuru, Mwamba, Menengai Oilers, Nondescripts, Strathmore Leos and hosts Embu RFC.

Ten sides will also contest for the Second Division; split into two pools while an additional competition pitting schools get into action. Embu chairman Moses Mukabane is hopeful they treat all the rugby clubs and fans to a wild and fun weekend.

“We have over 28 rugby teams coming for the event and we expect a huge turn out in the action-packed rugby weekend where we will have bonfires, camping and other fun activities to leave a lasting impression,” said Mukabane.

Embu will face Mwamba, Catholic Monks and Thika in pool D whereby one of the top two finishers could meat the defending champs Mean Machine in the cup quarters.

Pool B will be highlighted by Menengai Oilers and Mwamba whle pool C will be highlighted by Nondies and Homeboyz.