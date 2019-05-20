Leopards extend Mbungo’s deal after steadying ship

James Magayi

AFC Leopards have extended Rwandan tactician Andre Casa Mbungo’s tenure by one more year.

Casa Mbungo will now reign at the Den until June 2021, having initially been contracted up to the end of 2019/20 season.

The club has been impressed by Mbungo’s stint, moving Ingwe from the relegation zone to mid table and expressed confidence in his ability to continue their revival.

“We recognise the good work that the coach has done and that is why we want him to stay longer and help steer the team towards where we must be,” said club secretary general Oscar Igaida yesterday.

He added: “It is unfortunate that he joined the team mid season and has not been able to fully shape it the way he can. We realise that and have offered him time to recruit and lead the team in pre-season so that when we start over in August we’ll be a force not just in Kenya but in Africa.”

Leopard’s turnaround coincided with the signing of Paul Were and David Ochieng on short-term contracts as well as the arrival of defender Kayumba Soter from Sofapaka.

Were and Ochieng’s stay at Ingwe is, however, uncertain as the short-term contracts were mainly geared at winning Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) slots in Harambee Stars’ squad. The duo have spent the best part of last four years in Europe and are likely to find their way back after Afcon.

On the possibility of keeping Ochieng and Were, Igaida said: “They are very good players and we would love to keep them but that is dependent on many factors. Many teams are after their signatures but if there is a possibility then we will do everything.”