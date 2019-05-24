Leopards claw relegated Mt Kenya

AFC Leopards put behind their weekend woes to beat already relegated Mount Kenya United 2-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos yesterday to move to ninth place in the SportPesa Premier League table.

Ingwe, who lost 3-1 to their bitter rivals Gor Mahia in Sunday’s ‘Mashemeji Derby’, however, had to work extra hard to earn the win which leaves them on 42 points from 32 matches.

Boniface Mukhekhe was the hero for Ingwe as he scored a brace to pile more misery onto their troubled opponents who still have two matches before the season concludes.

The victory ended a five-match winless run for Andre Casa Mbungo’s side who had looked unstoppable before they hit a brick wall.

Ingwe fought tooth and nail in the opening half against the cash-strapped Mt Kenya who stayed resolute to end the opening stanza goal-less.

A couple of tactical switches from the Leopards technical bench in the second half saw them begin to knock on the door of Melis Medo’s side and it did not take long before they broke the deadlock.

Good opportunities

Former Leopards winger Timona Wanyonyi, captain Kevin Omondi and midfielder Benard Odhiambo had good opportunities to score for Mt Kenya but their inefficiency cost them.

Mt Kenya’s defence then went to sleep in the 75th minute, allowing Mukhekhe to tap in a cross from Said Tsuma for the opening goal and after a relentless push, the 12-time champions added the second in extra time.

At Ruaraka grounds, home side Tusker FC were forced into a 2-2 draw by visiting Zoo FC.

Heavy rains had made the pitch difficult to play on for most parts of the game but it did not prevent what turned out to be a thriller.

Tusker opened the scoring through David Majak in the 17th minute and it took Zoo until the dying minutes of the first half to find an equaliser.

Kevin Odhiambo drilling in the leveller for Zoo.

In the second half, Tusker had to wait until the 75th-minute to take a well-deserved lead through Boniface Muchiri’s free-kick but their hopes of claiming all three points were extinguished when Danson Chetembe scored a late goal for Zoo for a share of the spoils.