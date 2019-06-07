Legend Kasuku tells us how he swiftly converted from a walk race

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

Former international walker and marathoner Elisha Kasuku has no regrets of ditching the track and becoming a professional golfer, a game he has played for the last 60 years.

Having represented Kenya during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, West Germany, the 70-year-old credits personal discipline as one of the main reasons behind his longevity in the sport.

He is one of the few Kenyans to have represented the country in more than one sporting discipline. Others are Aasif Karim (tennis and cricket), Joe ‘JJ’ Masiga (football and rugby) and hockey coach Jos Openda (hockey and basketball).

The founder and former chairman of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) says the country is blessed with abundance of talent, which if managed well can propel the country to unrivalled greatness.

Some years ago, he played in the historic British Open, also as the first indigenous Kenyan to achieve the feat.

“I have succeeded in the two events, athletics and golf majorly because of discipline and hard work, I can’t say I was the best at race walking but passion and determination kept me going,” he said.

“In the marathon I was the second best in the country in the year 1976, running 2:19 then was outstanding, that is the equivalent of 2:06 of present time,” reminisces Kasuku who recalls the late Philip Ndoo as one of the few marathoners better than him then.

Initiated into the demanding golf course as a caddie in the early parts of his life meant that he developed muscles and desire to develop his sporting acumen.

“Growing up in Nakuru, I was blessed to have got fitness and desire to perform well in sport and my travails as a caddie enabled me to build muscles that have in the past seen me grow as a sportsman and long after maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Kasuku.

In golf, the veteran is upbeat the game continues to grow more so after President Uhuru Kenyatta committed the government to put in more money in the annual Barclays Kenya Open even and therefore elevating it to the main European Tour.

Best in the world

“The event will give Kenyan golfers an opportunity to improve their game by playing with some of the best in the world,” said Kasuku who was introduced to play the game on football pitch, because of lack of facilities back then.

While it cannot be disputed there is talent in the country, the man who possess a wide range of knowledge maintains stakeholders more so the government must invest in the game.

“My answer has always being consistent, In any sport, the heaviest burden of excellence lies in the preparation,” said Kasuku who represented the country in two commonwealth Games.