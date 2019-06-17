League champions KPA register victories over Strathmore and Tangit Sparks in Nairobi

Lynette Matheka

Former Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) women league champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) had a good outing away in Nairobi as they picked two wins to extend their tally to six victories.

Under coach Mike Opel, the dockers started with a 59-39 win over Strathmore University Swords. This was the latter’s second loss of the season having lost to Equity Bank Hawks last weekend.

The Mombasa-based side followed their win against Swords with a 71-27 thrashing of Tangit Sparks in a one sided clash.

KPA dominated from jump off to the last whistle as the Justus Akwesa coached Sparks could not keep up with the star-studded former champions.

A 17-3 start for Opel’s charges followed by a 21-3 onslaught handed KPA the match as they made sure Sparks could not make a comeback in the second half. The subsequent quarter scores of 19-9 and 14-12 sealed the win for KPA.

On their part, defending champions Hawks ran the scores to win 92-52 against debutants Africa Nazerene University (ANU) in a mismatch of sorts.

A slow start saw Hawks take a 13-11 lead. They changed their approach in the second quarter for a winning strategy that saw them score a match high 34 points against ANU’s 10. The second quarter went the holder’s way with 16-11 and 29-20 scorelines in both quarters.

The win crowned an almost perfect first leg for the bankers who have lost just one match to KPA in a 52-50 outcome away in Mombasa.

“We started the match against ANU slowly but we picked up in the second quarter. The second half did not witness high scores but we played better,” said Hawks’ coach David Maina.

Going into the second leg coach Maina says they are looking to make a few changes to their play as they look to defend their title and take their trophy count to three. “Our transition from offence and recovery after turnovers is wanting. This boils down to our speed and we need to work on that before the second leg tips off. Additionally, our team defence also needs to improve,” added Maina.

In the men’s league, holder KPA concluded their first leg in style with a season high score of 96- 49 against World Hope.

Kenya College of Accountancy –University (KCA-U) picked a 44-43 win against Lakeside.

