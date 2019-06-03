Sports
Late replacement knocks out Joshua to claim unified world heavyweight titles
Late replacement knocks out Joshua to claim unified world heavyweight titles
Las Vegas, Sunday
Andy Ruiz Jr sprung one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight championship history when he spoiled Anthony Joshua’s US debut with a seventh-round TKO on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
The unheralded 29-year-old from southern California, a replacement opponent dialled in on five weeks’ notice who went off as a 11-1 underdog, came off the floor in the third round to drop Joshua twice before the end of the frame, then sent the champion clattering to the canvas for a third and fourth time in the seventh round before referee Mike Griffin put a stop to the proceedings at the 1:27 mark.
This was no fluke. No lucky one-punch knockout that can be explained away by a silver-tongued promoter. Joshua was outboxed, out-toughed and beaten up on a night that turned the division on its ear.
“I just feel so good, man,” said an elated Ruiz, who absorbed Joshua’s WBA, WBO and IBF belts in a shock that ranks alongside Buster Douglas v Mike Tyson and James Braddock versus Max Baer among the biggest in the division’s centuries-spanning annals. “This is what I have been dreaming about. – AFP