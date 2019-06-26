Kisumu teacher vows to stamp out cheating vice in school games

Kisumu Day Games Master Booker Agutu has vowed to stop at nothing in fighting against schools fielding ineligible players during school ball games.

During last week’s Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Sports Association (NRSSSA) Term Two Games, Agutu was vocal while appealing against Kisii County’s U19 champions Gesero Boys.

Gesero had beaten Kisumu Day 5-3 on post-match penalties in the semi-final, after drawing 1-1 in regulation time and after extra time, and immediately after the match, losing Kisumu Day under games master Booker, lodged an appeal.

The jury found Gesero guilty of fielding two ineligible players and consequently disqualified, handing the appellant a ticket to the finals. The move by Agutu and his Kisumu Day side was not welcomed by a faction of teachers, who felt that Booker was using “big men” in the appeal committee to frustrate any team that dare to beat them.

Some accused Agutu of using boardroom appeals to ensure his “weak” Kisumu side sailed through to nationals by “all means”.

Kisumu Day then met Barding in the finals and the latter won 2-0 but afterwards, it emerged again that Agutu was not happy with Barding’s squad and he once appealed for what was alleged as Barding fielding an overage player.

This move has caused jitters but Booker has vowed to hear nobody and to stop at nothing in fighting against schools fielding ineligible players.

“We will only stop when you field students of the right age. You should have first asked. When will teachers stop doctoring and presenting fake documents and giving their principal’s fake documents to certify?” Agutu posed.

Agutu was advised to learn to accept defeat, and support the winning team, whenever he loses, criticising him and asking him to stop seeing losing as a matter of life and death.

Lose fairly

“I know it’s not a matter of life and death, but no ineligible players please.

During Term One games, I lost to a clean team. I never appealed and was their supporter number one at the national games. If I lose fairly, no problem but if unfairly, I have a constitutional right to appeal. I will fight the vice to the end,” Agutu said.