Kiptum, Moraa win Deaf Half Marathon titles in Kericho

Philip Yegon

Daniel Kiptum and Juster Moraa won in the 21km for both men and women races respectively during the sixth edition of Safaricom Dead Half Marathon in Kericho Town.

Kiptum (from Uasin Gishu County) crossed the finish line at a time of 1:11:16.00 while Moraa (Kisi) finished the race after clocking 1:42;01.00.

In the men’s category Lucas Wandia (Kiambu) was second with a time of 1:11:58.42 while third place went to David Njeru (Kirinyaga) who ran at a time of 1:12.00;00.

Kisii affair

The fourth position went to Peter Ruto (Uasin Gishu) who crossed the finishing line with a time of 1:12:59:00. Robert Kiprotich (Uasin Gishu) and John Koech (Kericho) were fifth and sixth after clocking 1:13:18,00 and 1:14:24.00 respectively.

In the women’s category, it was an all- Kisii affair when the first three positions were scooped by the county. Prisca Naibin was second after clocking 1:42:09:00 while her compatriot Rebecca Matiko was third after crossing the finishing line with a time 1:55:05:00.

He won the first Deaf Half Marathon in Kisumu and second spot in Eldoret during the second edition. He was second in the 21km race during third edition in Bomet and performed poorly in Meru where he was third.

“I am hoping to win the coming trials in Nairobi next month and proceed to win during the first African Deaf Athletics Championships” Kiptum said through a sign language interpreter Joseph Kimathi at the Kericho Uhuru Gardens where the event was held.

According to Tom Ndede, Public Relations Officer Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya the first African Deaf Athletics Championships will be staged in Nairobi between September 16-22 saying yesterday’s event was part of the preparation for the continental meet.

In other results, 10km men, the winner was Geoffrey Kamia Machakos who clocked 36:00;00 while second slot went to Gilbert Kirui (Kisii) ran at a time of 36:02.18. Denis Kiprop (Uasin Gishu) was third with a time of 37:00;41.

In the ladies category the winner was Jentrex Dindi (Kakamega) who crossed the finishing line with a time 47:46;04 while Mercy Moraa and Viola Jelimo both from Kisii were second and third after clocking 47: 50;06 and 48:18;02 respectively

Daniel Kiptum, the winner of Deaf Half Marathon held in Kericho yesterday receives a prize (bag) from Miriam Opondo, the Commissioner of International Committee of Sports of the Deaf and national Commissioner, Sports for the Deaf

The law enforcers had to work extra hard after going down in the opening five minutes of the opening quarter.

Patrick Mugambi’s side scored with the last kick to end the third quarter before taking lead at the start of the final quarter.

Mugambi was left fuming terming the outcome as points dropped despite working hard to level and score what looked like the winner.

“The moment we got the second goal, most of the players became complacent, I think we ought to have managed the game better,” said Mugambi.

In the only women’s premier league match of the weekend, a wasteful USIU-A side was beaten 2-1 by Champions Telling who opened four point gap on the log.

The students dominate and even had penalty saved before eventually a subdued and under par Telkom bounced and hit the winner, just as they have done several times before.

In another women’s league match, University of Nairobi (UON) Dynamites added to Eagle Wings’ woes as they subjected them to another half a basket loss in a 56-55 outcome.

Eagle Wings took the lead at 16-12 in the first quarter before UON turned tables for a 16-8 score in the second quarter. Wings made a comeback to score 19 against the scholars’ nine but allowed UON to control the final quarter for a 19-12 in their favour for the slim win.