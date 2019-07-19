kick off WPL second leg

Women Premier League (WPL) holders Vihiga Queens kick off their second leg fixtures at home as they host debutants Kibera Girls and arch rivals Thika Queens on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The two fixtures hand the defending champions a chance to reclaim top spot and go three points clear of second-placed Trans Nzoia Falcons who are not in action this weekend.

Against Kibera Girls, Vihiga have the upper hand on paper. The side has lost just one match in 14 matches while Kibera have lost five, including their second leg opening fixture against Gaspo last weekend and drawn in two matches.

However, the Alex Alumira coached two-time champions have their work cut out when they take on former champions Thika Queens. Sunday’s match will be a revenge mission for the hosts who suffered their first and only defeat this season in the hands of the visitors away in Thika in the first leg.

After a 10-match unbeaten run, Vihiga finally cracked under the pressure of the Benta Achieng-coached Thika, losing 2-1 in their 11th match.

A win for either side will be welcome, not only for bragging rights but also for the all important three points. If Vihiga win their Saturday match, a Thika win on Sunday will stretch their lead to 45 points.

If Thika win their Saturday match against Wadadia, a win against Vihiga will take their point count to 39 and closer to catching up with the top three teams.

In other matches, third placed Gaspo will be out to level points with Trans Nzoia at 42 when they take on Nyuki Starlets on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kisumu All Starlets have a chance to redeem themselves when they take on Eldoret Falcons. The former are coming off a 2-1 loss in the hands of Trans Nzoia while the Eldoret side are looking for back to back wins after their weekend’s 3-1 victory playing Wadadia.

Other matches will see Makolanders seek to go back to winning ways after last weekend’s 3-2 loss to Thika. They play Mathare Women who are coming off a 1 all draw to Kayole. On their part, Kayole host Oserian while Zetech Sparks take on Spedag.

– LYNETTE MATHEKA