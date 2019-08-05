Sports

Kenya’s Baryan takes lead in Uganda’s 2019 Pearl of Africa Rally

People Daily August 5, 2019
2,513 Less than a minute
Uganda's Ruaf Essa competes during Uganda's 2019 Pearl of Africa Rally circuit in Busika, central district of Luwero, Uganda, Aug. 2, 2019. (Xinhua/Hajarah Nalwadda)

Kenya’s Manvir Baryan with his British navigator Drew Sturrock on Friday took the lead in Day One at Uganda’s 2019 Pearl of Africa Rally.

The Rally is another round of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC), which kicked off in the central district of Luwero.

The defending champion, driving a Skoda Fabia R5, posted a total time loss of three minutes and 17 seconds, while Uganda’s Jas Mangat finished second with three seconds behind Baryan. Another Ugandan, Hasan Alwi was in the third place.

The rally event enters Day 2 on Saturday with action in Kayunga, another central Ugandan district.

“We are going to be very cautious on the road as we need to get enough points and keep our lead on the ARC table,” Baryan told Xinhua.

Baryan remains the favorite to claim victory on Saturday. He currently leads the ARC table with 176 points, while Leroy Gomes (Zambia) is second with 88 points. Gomes did not enlist for the Ugandan rally.

While Baryan won the Pearl of Africa Rally in 2018 and 2017, Uganda’s Hassan Alwi won the event in 2016 and Jaspreet Chatthe (Kenya) won in 2015. (Xinhua)

Show More

Related Articles

July 27, 2019
3,015

Messi enjoys holiday with friends and family in the Caribbean

Kenya basketball team, Morans players celebrate in a delirious feat after beating Morocco in semi-finals of the Afro-CAN championships in Bamako, Mali. PHOTO: COURTESY
July 27, 2019
2,924

Only DR Congo standing on Moran’s path to history

July 27, 2019
3,020

Aguero shows off Sh22m McLaren Spider as he enjoys lunch with girlfriend in Miami

July 27, 2019
2,861

Arsenal stars Ozil, Kolasinac survive knife attack