Kenya’s Baryan takes lead in Uganda’s 2019 Pearl of Africa Rally

Kenya’s Manvir Baryan with his British navigator Drew Sturrock on Friday took the lead in Day One at Uganda’s 2019 Pearl of Africa Rally.

The Rally is another round of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC), which kicked off in the central district of Luwero.

The defending champion, driving a Skoda Fabia R5, posted a total time loss of three minutes and 17 seconds, while Uganda’s Jas Mangat finished second with three seconds behind Baryan. Another Ugandan, Hasan Alwi was in the third place.

The rally event enters Day 2 on Saturday with action in Kayunga, another central Ugandan district.

“We are going to be very cautious on the road as we need to get enough points and keep our lead on the ARC table,” Baryan told Xinhua.

Baryan remains the favorite to claim victory on Saturday. He currently leads the ARC table with 176 points, while Leroy Gomes (Zambia) is second with 88 points. Gomes did not enlist for the Ugandan rally.

While Baryan won the Pearl of Africa Rally in 2018 and 2017, Uganda’s Hassan Alwi won the event in 2016 and Jaspreet Chatthe (Kenya) won in 2015. (Xinhua)