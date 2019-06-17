Kenyans have reason to believe after Stars’ positive performance against DRC

James Magayi

Expectations of a solid performance by Harambee Stars at the 32nd edition of Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) have soared after Kenya’s final pre-tournament friendly tie against a star-studded Democratic Republic Congo (DRC) yielded myriads of positives in Madrid, Spain on Saturday night.

Michael Olunga scored for Kenya in the first half but West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku drew the Congolese level late in the game as the Egypt-bound teams shared the spoils. Kenya’s performance was a huge improvement from the limp victory they registered over Madagascar on June 7 in Paris. From ball possession, chances created, match management, tactical discipline and general display, Stars looked like a team intent on making a mark at the continental stage.

Defensive gamble

Kenyan tactician Sebastian Migne made a defensive gamble that more than paid off and gave reassurances that Stars will not crack easily at the back.

Migne threw the largely untested Joseph Okumu at the heart of defence alongside Gor Mahia’s Joash Onyango with fullbacks Philemon Otieno and Abud Omar keeping their places. Okumu plays college football in the USA and got the nod ahead of Musa Mohammed, who is nursing a knock from last week, while Bernard Ochieng and David Owino were standby on the bench.

Okumu and Onyango were impressive, keeping the highly-acclaimed Congolese forwards at bay for most of the game and limiting them to just four shots on target. With an array of forwards comprising Cedrick Bakambu of Beijing Guoan, Yannick Bolasie of Everton, Chancel Mbemba of FC Porto and Youssouf Mulumbu of Kilmarnock, you would expect a defence lacking in experience as Kenya’s to carve.

But it did not. Of the four shots on target by DRC, two were from set pieces, a penalty and a free kick and two from open play. Kenya’s four-man midfield comprising skipper Victor Wanyama, Dennis Odhiambo, Ayub Timbe and Eric Johanna were equally spot on, knowing when to join in attack and were swift in tracking back. Kenya’s goal was cooked and served by winger Timbe who completed a dizzying run past Issama Mpoke and Galatasaray’s Christian Luyindama to set up Olunga.

Kenya is, however, still very vulnerable especially in goal where Patrick Matasi was beaten rather cheaply after Odhiambo gave away a needless free-kick at the edge of the box. Matasi had also conceded a cheap penalty earlier but rose to the occasion to deny Bakambu from the spot.