Kenyan athletes dominate Kigali International Peace Marathon

KIGALI,

Kenyan contestants on Sunday swept the multi-category Kigali International Peace Marathon held in the Rwandan capital. Rwanda and Uganda also grabbed medals.

Uganda’s Philip Kiplimo won the gold medal in the full marathon completing the race in two hours, 20 minutes and 21 seconds. Kenya’s James Tallam and Reuben Kemboi won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

It was a full clean sweep for Kenya in the men’s half marathon, as Shadrack Kiminine won the gold medal in one hour, four minutes and 36 seconds and Sane Mathew and Chemjor Festus won the silver and bronze medals.

In the women’s category of the half marathon race, Kenya’s Celestine Chepchirchil won the gold medal in one hour, 14 minutes and 44 seconds. Marthe Yankurije from Rwanda won the second place, while another Kenyan Martha Akeno came third.

The 15th edition of the Kigali International Peace Marathon attracted about 3,900 participants, including professionals and amateurs from 55 countries. In addition to the half and full marathon races, the competition has a “Run for Peace” 10-kilometer race that is open to all.

Started in 2004 as an amateur race to use sports in the healing and reconciliation process in the aftermath of 1994’s Rwandan Genocide, the event has grown to become one of the most respected annual athletics events on the continent and a significant part of the Rwandan sporting calendar. (Xinhua)