Kenya, Uganda in Elgon Cup decider

Kenya 15s men’s (Simbas) and women (Lionesses) national teams will Saturday at the Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala attempt to defend respective Elgon Cup titles.

Simbas counting on nine changes to help them beat Uganda’s current three points advantage.

Three weeks of wait is finally over for Kenya and Uganda rugby enthusiasts as the moment of truth has dawned.

Uganda Cranes led by coach Robert Seguya hope to secure their current three-pointer advantage picked at the Mambo Leo Showground on June 22 following a 16-13 win which was an achievement on Kenyan soil after six years of wait.

Simbas are aware of the stakes that could see them loss a four in a row title streak momentum, and to counter that experienced aces and line breakers were brought in by head coach Paul Odera as part of his retaliatory measures.

“In the first leg we had several incidences where inexperience cost us some decisions and failed to fully maximise on our potential but the players are aware of the stakes and have promised to turn around their competiveness in Kampala even in my absence,” said Odera who is currently on a world junior trophy assignment with the Kenya U20 men’s rugby team in Brazil.

Assistant coach Van Buuren will be in charge of the team assisted by Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) director Thomas Odundo.

On May 26 last year, Kenya conceded just a try and scored five tries at the Legends club in Kampala to take the early advantage sealed with a 72-38 aggregate win in Nairobi to lift their tenth historic title at RFUEA Grounds, a title the Cranes lastly lifted in 2012 before Kenya took back the diadem in 2013 up to date but the title was not contested in 2014-2015.

Led by coach Robert Seguya, Uganda’s hopes of finishing the work will depend on their attack bolstered by four changes that will see Uganda sevens skipper Philip Wokorach and Michael Wokorach boost their attack.

“We know the Simbas want to come and win in Kampala but just like in the first leg where our attack gave us the win along with our composure and good defensive play, we have confidence that the work cut out for us from that match is the advantage we will focus on,” said Cranes coach Robert Seguya.

In Kisumu, Cranes fancied an 11-3 half time lead for a momentum that could not be toppled by two second half tries by Griffin Musila and Jeff Okwach.

Meanwhile Lionesses women’s team led by coach Felix Oloo will be looking forward to a good tour owing to a comfortable 44-13 win in the first round.

Skipper Philadelphia Orlando scored a hat-trick in the past match and will be among the players to watch out for alongside winger Janet Okello.

Last year, the Kenya Simbas won the Elgon Cup 72-38 on aggregate. 34-16 at Legends, Kampala in the first leg and 38-22 in Nairobi.

The Elgon Cup is an annual Rugby tournament between the Kenyan and Ugandan senior men’s 15s team that has been happening for many years. The women’s games generally serve as a curtain raiser to the men’s games.

It is competed on a home-and-away basis. The competition and the cups are named after Mount Elgon, a mountain on the border of the two countries.